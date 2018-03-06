[SBS Star] VIDEO: SF9 Shouts Out "MAMMA MIA" Upon Seeing You!

On March 4 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SF9 had a comeback stage with the group's newest title track 'MAMMA MIA' from its fourth mini album 'MAMMA MIA!'.On this day, the members of SF9 dressed colorfully and showed a bright and musical-like performance.'MAMMA MIA' is a catchy dance track with rhythmical drums and a retro sound.The lyrics exclaim "MAMMA MIA!" when the boys spot a beautiful girl, and instantly fall in love with her.SF9 debuted in October 2016, and the group consists of nine members―YOUNG BIN, IN SEONG, JAE YOON, DA WON, RO WOON, ZU HO, TAE YANG, HWI YOUNG and CHA NI.Since its debut, SF9 has shown its limitless potential in music styles and performances, pulling off different genres of music extremely well.Check out SF9's performance full of bright energy!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)