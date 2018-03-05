[SBS Star] VIDEO: Which Outfit to Entice? CLC Says It's 'BLACK DRESS'!



(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

K-pop girl group CLC performed its new title track 'BLACK DRESS' on SBS 'Inkigayo'.On March 4, CLC wore red, black-colored chic dress and suits that perfectly fit to the theme of the song.After its comeback stage on February 25, CLC advanced its powerful dance along the mesmerizing lyrics of the song.With the trendy, catchy beat of EDM and hip-hop, the lyrics illustrate the feelings of women when they put efforts to entice their love interests.The black dress, used as a metaphor of women's attractive and active demeanor for their lovers, further heightens the behaviors of courageous women.Although it has not been a while since its release on February 22, the song's memorable hook soon enthralls the public.Are you debating what to wear for the real love? CLC answers, it's the black dress!(SBS Star)