[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT U Says, "'Baby Don't Stop' Watching This!"
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT U Says, "'Baby Don't Stop' Watching This!"

2018.03.05
K-pop boy group NCT kicked off its special project of the year 'NCT 2018' with NCT U's 'BOSS', and it has now revealed its second track 'Baby Don't Stop'.

On March 4 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', NCT U performed to 'BOSS' as well as 'Baby Don't Stop'.

Although NCT's new album is scheduled to be released on March 14, 'BOSS' and 'Baby Don't Stop' were pre-released ahead of the official release of the album.

NCT U
'BOSS' is a dynamic, electro-hip hop track with lyrics featuring being leaders while 'Baby Don't Stop' is a lush art house tune featuring a powerful, stark bass beat laid over dramatic raps, and passionate whispers. 

'Baby Don't Stop' is sung by NCT's members TAEYONG and TEN, and it is the first time the two have worked together on a song since 'The 7th Sense'―NCT U's debut single.

The choreography for 'Baby Don't Stop' allures the viewers to its sharp and seductive dance moves.

NCT U
NCT debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment, and the group is currently comprised of three subunits―NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT DREAM.

Recently, NCT added three new members―LUCAS, JUNGWOO and KUN to the group, bringing the total number of members to 18.

Check out NCT powerfully performing to 'BOSS' below!
 

Don't forget to watch the sexy performance of 'Baby Don't Stop' as well!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
