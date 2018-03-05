[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-Ho♥Sooyoung Dated Six Years without Fights!

Actor Chung Kyung-Ho and singer/actress Sooyoung from Girls' Generation have been in a relationship for six years, and their expression of love towards each other is easily seen in various social media accounts and broadcasts.Sooyoung's personal stylist, for instance, uploaded a video of Sooyoung's birthday party in February, and Chung Kyung-Ho is in the frame with big smiles, glaring at his lover.Moreover, Chung Kyung-Ho uploaded a photo of a coffee truck from Sooyoung during his shooting for the tvN drama 'Prison Playbook' in January.With the brightest smile, Chung Kyung-Ho is standing in the middle with comments, "Thank you so much my partner♥", indicating the surprise gift is from his lover.In addition to Chung Kyung-Ho's comments full of love, he also mentioned Sooyoung during the interview of the last episode of the MBC drama 'Missing 9' last March.He said, "I have never fought with my girlfriend. I think guys are the problem. They make every mistake."Chung Kyung-Ho impressed the audience with the last comment, "I think we won't fight as long as I am careful of my words and behaviors."Another episode of the couple's loving moments was publicized through SBS Power FM 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time' in June 2017.When Chung Kyung-Ho was a guest for the radio, he was asked about questions related to Sooyoung.Although he was very cautious when answering the questions, he could not hide his affection towards his lover.When the show's host Choi Hwa-jeong asked him, "Is Sooyoung your dream girl?", he nodded his head and said, "She is the one."Besides Chung Kyung-Ho's constant expressions of his love, Sooyoung has also candidly showed her love towards him.From her recent online reality show 'Choi Sooyoung Born in 1990' (literal translation), Sooyoung revealed herself calling Chung Kyung-ho, and she was full of love and aegyo like a little girl.Since both of them are very honest with their feelings and freely talk about each other in public, their fans relentlessly support the couple.(Credit= 'soostyle 83' 'jstar_allallj' 'hotsootuff' Instagram, 'dingo story' YouTube, 'A_forever0805' Twitter)(SBS Star)