[SBS Star] Song Seung Heon Takes Charismatic Photos with a Magazine!

Korean actor Song Seung Heon has been chosen as the cover model for 'MR'―a popular magazine in Hong Kong, once again.On February 26, Song Seung Heon's management agency Better Entertainment posted his recent pictorial with 'MR' on their social media account.In the photo, he wears a simple blazer with white lines and writings, staring right into the camera.The pictorial was taken for the special issue of the magazine, as it welcomes 10th anniversary this year.As a matter of fact, 'MR' featured Song Seung Heon as the cover model for its first and fifth anniversary special issues as well.This is definitely something worth taking note of since the magazine has chosen Song Seung Heon as the cover model for three of its special issues over all other well-known celebrities in Asia.It shows Song Seung Heon's steadily growing popularity all around Asia ever since the early 21st century.It has been said that all the staff at the photo shoot were amazed by Song Seung Heon's good looks.They said, "Song Seung Heon became much more good-looking than 10 years ago."Until recently, Song Seung Heon appeared on OCN's drama 'Black' as the male lead, and is currently in the process of reviewing his next project.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BETTERENTcom' Facebook, 'ocn.black' Official Website)(SBS Star)