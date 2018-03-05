SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Special Autograph Events in Military?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Special Autograph Events in Military?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.05 15:41 조회 재생수488
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] G-DRAGONs Special Autograph Events in Military?
Despite the fact that G-DRAGON from K-pop boy band BIGBANG joined the army, his popularity is unstoppable.

Recently, several online communities released photos of G-DRAGON's autograph and garnered attention from the public.

One of the photos, for instance, is uploaded by his fan with G-DRAGON's authentic autograph.G-DRAGONWith the photo, the fan commented that it is the autograph that G-DRAGON did for his fellow soldiers in the same military training center.

Since it is expected that G-DRAGON signed autograph after an intense training schedule, his fans and the public are amazed by G-DRAGON's generous behavior for his companions.G-DRAGONMany of his fans responded, "I am so jealous that he got G-DRAGON's autograph!", "Should I join the army?", and many more.

Yet some of G-DRAGON's fans reflected concerns toward their artist, saying, "Does G-DRAGON do this for all day after training?", "I hope he doesn't get stressed", and so on.G-DRAGONG-DRAGONG-DRAGON enlisted in the military on February 27 as an active-duty soldier at a military training base located in Gangwon-do.

He is expected to be discharged from the mandatory duty in November 2019.

(Credit= Online Community, SBS Han Bam, 'phillip_paradise' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호