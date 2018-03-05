[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Special Autograph Events in Military?

Despite the fact that G-DRAGON from K-pop boy band BIGBANG joined the army, his popularity is unstoppable.Recently, several online communities released photos of G-DRAGON's autograph and garnered attention from the public.One of the photos, for instance, is uploaded by his fan with G-DRAGON's authentic autograph.With the photo, the fan commented that it is the autograph that G-DRAGON did for his fellow soldiers in the same military training center.Since it is expected that G-DRAGON signed autograph after an intense training schedule, his fans and the public are amazed by G-DRAGON's generous behavior for his companions.Many of his fans responded, "I am so jealous that he got G-DRAGON's autograph!", "Should I join the army?", and many more.Yet some of G-DRAGON's fans reflected concerns toward their artist, saying, "Does G-DRAGON do this for all day after training?", "I hope he doesn't get stressed", and so on.G-DRAGON enlisted in the military on February 27 as an active-duty soldier at a military training base located in Gangwon-do.He is expected to be discharged from the mandatory duty in November 2019.(Credit= Online Community, SBS Han Bam, 'phillip_paradise' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)(SBS Star)