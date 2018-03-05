SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG's DAESUNG Confirms Enlistment Date
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BIGBANG's DAESUNG Confirms Enlistment Date

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.05 14:42 수정 2018.03.05 14:48 조회 재생수10
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANGs DAESUNG Confirms Enlistment Date
Following G-DRAGON and TAEYANG, boy group BIGBANG's DAESUNG will enlist in the military this March.
BIGBANG DAESUNGOn March 5, BIGBANG's management agency YG Entertainment released an official statement regarding its member DAESUNG's upcoming military enlistment.

DAESUNG will be enlisting on March 13, just one day after TAEYANG's enlistment on March 12.
BIGBANG DAESUNGAccording to the agency, DAESUNG had always expressed his wish to begin his military service at a similar time as the rest of fellow BIGBANG members.

The agency further stated, "The group's youngest member SEUNGRI also wanted to enlist at the same time as the members. However, due to his promotions for his Chinese movie 'Love Only' as well as his upcoming solo album preparation, he plans to voluntarily enlist afterwards."
BIGBANGBIGBANG's G-DRAGON is currently serving his mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier as of February 27, while T.O.P is serving his alternative military duty as a public service worker.

(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호