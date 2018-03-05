[SBS Star] BIGBANG's DAESUNG Confirms Enlistment Date

Following G-DRAGON and TAEYANG, boy group BIGBANG's DAESUNG will enlist in the military this March.On March 5, BIGBANG's management agency YG Entertainment released an official statement regarding its member DAESUNG's upcoming military enlistment.DAESUNG will be enlisting on March 13, just one day after TAEYANG's enlistment on March 12.According to the agency, DAESUNG had always expressed his wish to begin his military service at a similar time as the rest of fellow BIGBANG members.The agency further stated, "The group's youngest member SEUNGRI also wanted to enlist at the same time as the members. However, due to his promotions for his Chinese movie 'Love Only' as well as his upcoming solo album preparation, he plans to voluntarily enlist afterwards."BIGBANG's G-DRAGON is currently serving his mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier as of February 27, while T.O.P is serving his alternative military duty as a public service worker.(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook)(SBS Star)