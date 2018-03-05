[SBS Star] BTS' Humble and Persistent Attitude Acclaimed by a Senior

A male solo artist Lee Hyun expressed his special affection towards K-pop boy band BTS.On March 3, Lee Hyun was on the KBS music show 'Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook'.From the aired episode, Lee Hyun relentlessly acclaimed BTS' humble and persistent attitude even after the group achieved renown.Since Lee Hyun is from the same agency as the one of BTS, he noted that he could see the behind scenes of the group's success.Lee Hyun said, "I have seen them since they were trainees, and I know how much they have worked hard."He continued, "They have consistently worked harder than anyone else did, and I am sincerely proud of how they have gotten popular and achieved the worldwide status as an artist."Lee Hyun smiled and mentioned, "If I were one of the members of BTS, I would ask staffs at my agency to carry me on their back."He emphasized, "I am not saying this because I am from the same agency as BTS' and I am a senior. They literally don't change at all."Lee Hyun added, "They can change a bit, but they just stay the same and work hard every time. I am inspired by their dedications to work."He ended his comments, saying, "I hope they get more popular, and I am trying my best to be a good senior."Just like Lee Hyun's comments, it is widely known that BTS keeps its humble attitude towards its fans and the audience even after the group achieved worldwide reputation and popularity.Although the group has become one of the top celebrities, the members always thank their fans, and the public is mesmerized by BTS' humble, polite, respectful, and unpretentious demeanor.BTS intends to release its third Japanese album 'Face Yourself' in April and looks forward to coming back as a group.(Credit= KBS Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook, 'BTS_twt' 'thehyun11' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)