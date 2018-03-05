SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG SEUNGRI Reveals He Wants to Get Married Early
작성 2018.03.05 13:49
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI revealed his thoughts on marriage.

On March 4, SEUNGRI made a special appearance on SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy' and discussed his feelings about marriage.

During the talk, the singer mentioned about a fellow member TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin's marriage on February 3.

▶ [SBS Star] TAEYANG♥Min Hyorin Got Married on February 3

SEUNGRI
He said, "It warmed my heart to see TAEYANG get married. TAEYANG decided that he wanted to marry Min Hyorin as he thought she was the one for him, and he couldn't live without her. His recent marriage made me think that it may actually be a good idea to get married early. Besides, I think my child wouldn't like his/her mom and dad to be too old."

SEUNGRI
On this day, SEUNGRI revealed the kind of person he would like to get married to as well.

He said, "I have a different sort of view when it comes to marriage. I would like to marry a person who I just met rather than someone who I've been dating for a long time. I want to get to know the person after getting married."

He also mentioned about his past relationships, "My ideal type is someone with a kind heart. I've always ended up dating 'bad girls' for some reason. I don't know why that happens to me, but I kept on dating 'bad girls'."

SEUNGRI
Although it may be a serious topic of conversation, SEUNGRI managed to entertainingly explain his honest feelings, and made all others on the show laugh out loudly. 

Check out more on SBS 'My Little Old Boy' below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)   

(SBS Star)   
