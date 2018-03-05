[SBS Star] Suzy's Impromptu Trip to Japan!

Singer/actress Suzy released photos of her spontaneous trip to Japan.On March 4, Suzy posted several photos of herself enjoying her private time in Japan on her social media account.From the photos, Suzy is having suppers, in a car moving to different places, going out for shopping, and so on.Her face without much makeup further heightens her charms as an innocent woman, and her bright smile once again amazes the public with her incomparably mesmerizing beauty.Suzy released her second mini album 'Faces of Love' on January 29 with the title track 'Holiday (Feat. DPR LIVE)' and unveiled herself as a solo artist.Besides her activities as an artist, she is also keeping her eyes on various scripts for change as an actress.(Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)