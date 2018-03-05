SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi's Endless Stories of His Experience in Military!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi's Endless Stories of His Experience in Military!

Lee Seung Gi's relentless accounts of his times in the army exhausted the members and the master Yoon Yeo Jung.

On March 4, the SBS variety show 'Master in the House' aired an episode in which actress Yoon Yeo Jung and the four members of the program―Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae, broached light talks in the morning.

On this day, the master and the members talked about drinking.

However, Lee Seung Gi's join of the talks soon altered the path.

He said, "You know, recently, I'm filming a drama. So I don't drink at all."Master in the HouseLee Seung Gi continued, "Normally, when it's the last holiday in the army, you become so drunk. But I didn't drink at all."Master in the HouseYoon Yeo Jung responded to Lee Seung Gi's stories of the army by saying, "You say everything with the stories in the army as a base."Master in the HouseYet Lee Seung Gi did not stop speaking about his times in military.

He noted, "There's a portable toilet when you go out for training. If there are no toilets at all, you bring a shovel."

The members and even the master seemed to be exhausted by Lee Seung Gi's incessant accounts of his times in the army.Master in the HouseYook Sungjae, in particular, ignored Lee Seung Gi's storytelling and even avoided having an eye contact with him.Master in the HouseYang Se-hyung sighed with a deep breath and the viewers of the show were amused by the members' unbearable reactions toward Lee Seung Gi's stories.
 

This episode was aired on March 4.

(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)    
