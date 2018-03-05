[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Sends a Farewell Message to Fans Before Enlistment

Korean actor/singer Jung Yong Hwa sent a goodbye message to his fans ahead of his enlistment on March 5, today.On March 4, Jung Yong Hwa uploaded a picture of himself with short hair alongside a warm message to his fans on his social media account.In the photo, he smiles with his newly cut hair for the military and comfortably wears a hoodie.With the image, he wrote, "Hey, everyone. I'll be enlisting tomorrow. I hope everybody stays healthy and be able to reach all your goals. Please don't worry about me. I'll be fine. Until I return, I hope your days are filled only with happiness! Bye for now!".On his Chinese social media account, he posted a different photo of himself but with the same new hairstyle, and wrote, "Take care of yourself a while I'm gone, and wait for me! Goodbye!".Earlier on March 2 and 3, Jung Yong Hwa held his last fan meeting 'STAY 622' before he enlists in the military.He passionately performed to his songs and kept his smile on throughout the fan meeting.At the fan meeting, the singer thanked his fans by saying, "Whatever others say about this event, I really wanted to say a final goodbye to you before I enlist in the army. I'll do my best to make this day a good memory to you. You know, I feel like I'm getting rewarded by your trust in me. Thank you."Jung Yong Hwa also mentioned that he will continuously make music for his fans, "I think of you guys when I make my music. I try to put in a lot of thoughts into the songs that I produce. I can confidently tell you that you can look forward to my music in the future. I won't let you down."Jung Yong Hwa will be enlisting in the military to serve the mandatory duty on March 5, and is expected to be discharged in December 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'JYHeffect' Twitter, 'jyheffect89' Weibo, 'CNBLUEOfficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)