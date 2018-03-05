[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee ♥ RAIN's Sweet Dating at Night!

Actress Kim Tae-hee and singer/actor RAIN were spotted at a cafe spending their sweet time together as a couple.On March 3, Chinese entertainment news company Sina.com released a photo of Kim Tae-hee and RAIN sitting at a cafe in late time of the day.According to the media, Kim Tae-hee is reportedly to have a slim figure just like before she gave birth to her child last October.Since it is the second time they have been spotted after their marriage and giving birth, the public is amazed by their lives as a couple.In the aftermath of their remarkable trip to Japan last month, two of them seemed to enjoy their loving times.Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hee and RAIN got married on January and gave birth to their first daughter on October 2017.Kim Tae-hee is concentrating on raising her child besides her activities as an actress, and RAIN had his comeback as an artist in last December.(Credit= 'Sina.com', Ruach Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)