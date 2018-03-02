SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAINZ' Sentimental Performance May Make You Tear Up
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAINZ' Sentimental Performance May Make You Tear Up

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.02 18:28 조회 재생수14
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAINZ Sentimental Performance May Make You Tear Up
After its recent active promotion with the song 'TURN IT UP', K-pop boy group RAINZ returned with 'Somebody'.

On February 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', RAINZ performed to one of the tracks from its second mini album 'SHAKE YOU UP' called 'Somebody'.

'Somebody' is especially notable as it was selected as a special title track by RAINZ' fans.

Its fans highly expressed their love for the song ever since the release, even naming the song 'God-body' instead of 'Somebody'.

The song has a soft and lyrical melody, which focuses itself on displaying RAINZ' gentle charms.

It lyrically expresses one's feeling of loneliness in the hustle and bustle of a busy life.

Watch RAINZ' well-expressed sentimental performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호