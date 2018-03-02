[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAINZ' Sentimental Performance May Make You Tear Up

After its recent active promotion with the song 'TURN IT UP', K-pop boy group RAINZ returned with 'Somebody'.On February 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', RAINZ performed to one of the tracks from its second mini album 'SHAKE YOU UP' called 'Somebody'.'Somebody' is especially notable as it was selected as a special title track by RAINZ' fans.Its fans highly expressed their love for the song ever since the release, even naming the song 'God-body' instead of 'Somebody'.The song has a soft and lyrical melody, which focuses itself on displaying RAINZ' gentle charms.It lyrically expresses one's feeling of loneliness in the hustle and bustle of a busy life.Watch RAINZ' well-expressed sentimental performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)