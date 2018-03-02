[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hong Jin Young Says 'GOOD BYE' to Her Lover

Korean trot singer Hong Jin Young is back with another one of her unique songs 'GOOD BYE'.On February 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Hong Jin Young had a comeback stage with her new song 'GOOD BYE' from her latest single released on February 7.'GOOD BYE' is a retro trot-style song with a catchy rhythm that makes you instantly become addicted once you listen to the song.Trot is a genre of Korean pop music, and is recognized as the oldest form of Korean pop music.Hong Jin Young is one of the top trot singers in Korea, and known as the one who combines the modern K-pop with trot remarkably well.On this episode of 'The Show', Hong Jin Young styled herself in bright red clothes and shoes, and confidently said a goodbye to her lover with a smile.Check out the moment of Hong Jin Young saying a final 'GOODBYE' to her lover with no attachment!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)