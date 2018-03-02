[SBS Star] VIDEO: The EastLight. Shows You the 'Real Man'!

An uprising K-pop boy band The EastLight. revealed its aspect as a powerful man on stage.On February 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', The EastLight. had a performance of its title track 'Real Man', released on January 18.The EastLight. is consisted of six members and debuted in 2017.As the band with young boys, The EastLight. represents the boys in their 10s with fascinating charisma.Unlike its previous image and songs of young boys, The EastLight. has challenged itself to change its image.Just like the name of the song 'Real Man', the members of The EastLight. intend to expose their mature and masculine charms that transcend their age.With funky beat, 'Real Man' illustrates the boys' love interests above their age.Along the song's catchy, funky rhythm, 'Real Man' skillfully draws the lyrics of boys full of jealousy for their love.The cute depiction of the boys' love catches the eyes of public.Enjoy the real men's stage on 'The Show'!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show, 'OfficialTheEastLight' Facebook)(SBS Star)