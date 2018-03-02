SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk & Lee Dong Wook Teamed Up for the Paralympics!
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk & Lee Dong Wook Teamed Up for the Paralympics!

작성 2018.03.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk & Lee Dong Wook Teamed Up for the Paralympics!
To continue the heat of the Olympic Games until the Paralympics, actor Jang Keun Suk and Lee Dong Wook have prepared special events.
Jang Keun Suk, Lee Dong WookOn March 2, Gangwon-do Provincial Office and Korea Tourism Organization announced 'Snow Festival in March', an assortment of Hallyu events and performances during the Paralympic Games.

Jang Keun Suk and Lee Dong Wook, the honorary ambassadors for the '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games', as well as K-pop artists BTOB, B1A4 and Samuel are set to join at the event.
Jang Keun Suk, Lee Dong WookJang Keun Suk bought 2,018 tickets for Korea's ice hockey game with Japan on March 10, in order to watch the game together with his fans.
Jang Keun Suk, Lee Dong WookLee Dong Wook is also scheduled to hold a mini fan meeting event on March 13, just before watching an ice hockey game with his fans with 1,000 tickets purchased by himself.

Meanwhile, '2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games' takes place on March 9 to 18 throughout PyeongChang, Gangneung and Jeongseon of Gangwon-do.

For more information about the event, visit the official website here

(Credit= 'Snow Festival in March' Official Website, '_asia_prince_jks' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
