[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Dominates Asia: He Expands Activities Beyond Music!
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Dominates Asia: He Expands Activities Beyond Music!

작성 2018.03.02 17:05
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Dominates Asia: He Expands Activities Beyond Music!
SEUNGRI from K-pop boy group BIGBANG is expanding his activities in various fields after the members of BIGBANG joined the military.

On March 1, SEUNGRI uploaded a photo of himself posing with the brightest smile among the crowds.

The photo was taken during his visit to Hong Kong to promote his upcoming film 'Love Only'.SEUNGRIThe movie 'Love Only' draws a story of love and friendship between the lovers.

It was filmed in various locations around the world such as China, Hong Kong, France, Saipan, England, and many more.SEUNGRIOn this day of promotion in Hong Kong, SEUNGRI was acclaimed by his fans and the audience with his fluent Chinese to introduce his role of the film, and sing the original soundtrack of the movie 'FADED'.

On top of his fluency in Chinese, SEUNGRI's witty answers to the questions further boosted the excitement in the hall.

When he was asked about his members in the army, he, for instance, said, "We had dinner right before they joined the army. We just split the bill."SEUNGRISEUNGRI laughed and continued, "Now, my members are in the army. I know they will come back soon, but I miss them so much."

He also mentioned the reason why he learns Chinese and impressed his fans. He said, "I want to get closer to my fans. If I speak in Korean, they will not understand how I sincerely feel toward their love and support."SEUNGRIIn recent days, SEUNGRI is expanding his activities as a solo artist and the CEO of various businesses.

SEUNGRI has successfully launched the Japanese ramen stores in Korea and other Asian regions with his own recipe.SEUNGRIThe launch of his brand-new club named 'Burning Sun' with strikingly pricey menus also implies his triumph in several fields.

It is expected that his expansion of various activities will be unstoppable until the later times he joins the army.

(Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
