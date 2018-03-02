SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' J-HOPE Releases His First Mixtape Today!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' J-HOPE Releases His First Mixtape Today!

2018.03.02
J-HOPE from K-pop boy band BTS released his first mixtape in this morning.

On March 2, Big Hit Entertainement officially announced that J-HOPE released his mixtape 'Hope World' on social media account and the SoundCloud of BTS.

The title track of his mixtape, 'Daydream', is released with a music video and garners attention from the public.BTS J-HOPEMixtape is produced without any commercial purposes and provided free. From BTS, the leader RM and the other member SUGA have released their own mixtapes in 2015 and 2016.

Remarkably, SUGA's mixtape is reportedly to be on Billboard on February 27 EST.

SUGA ranked 46 on the chart of 'Emerging Artist', in which it ranks the emerging artists expected to have grown popularity with impressive musical talents in a short time.

Following SUGA's successful piece, J-HOPE's mixtape illustrates genuine feelings of himself without any elaborations as an artist.

Just like his name, his intention to give people hope with his exceptionally positive personalities further strengthens the album with energies.BTS J-HOPEBTS J-HOPEThe title track 'Daydream' basically draws the life of Jung Ho-seok (the real name of J-HOPE) with idealistic dreams.

The music video of the song is full of vivid colors that imply his illusions and fantasies of the dreams.BTS J-HOPEBTS J-HOPEBesides the title track, the album has six more sidetracks such as 'P.O.P (Piece Of Peace) Part 1, 'Baseline', 'Airplane', and so on.

Check out J-HOPE's music video full of hopes and ambitions!
 

(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, 'ibighit' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
