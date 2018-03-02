[SBS Star] Actress Seo Woo Reveals to be a BTS Stan!

Korean actress Seo Woo confessed that she spent her time off fangirling over boy group BTS.On March 1 aired episode of KBS2's 'Happy Together 3', Seo Woo made an appearance as a guest along with actress Lee Chae-young, Lee Da-in and Koo Ha Ra.The hosts of the show especially welcomed Seo Woo since it was her first broadcast appearance in a while.Then Seo Woo responded that she has been busy on her own, because she was so into BTS during her break.She said, "I spend all night looking up BTS' performance clips. I found out BTS actually lives close to my neighborhood."When asked which BTS member she likes the most, Seo Woo responded, "BTS is true BTS when all 7 members are present."The actress then shared her dream as a passionate ARMY, "My dream is to go to BTS' concert. I will use the payment from my 'Happy Together 3' appearance to go to the concert and make my dream come true."(Credit= KBS2 'Happy Together 3', 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)