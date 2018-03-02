[SBS Star] VIDEO: Enter the World of Weki Meki Stunningly Performing to Its Songs

On February 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', K-pop girl group Weki Meki had its comeback stage.The group performed to two different unique tracks from its newly released second mini album 'Lucky'.For the intro track 'Lucky', the members wore a punk black outfit that highlighted their teen-crush charms.The dance for 'Lucky' accompanied sexiness as well as cuteness, making it hard for the audience to get their eyes off the performance.As for the title track 'La La La', they came up on the stage with a matching outfit and earrings.All members confidently showed off their extraordinary dancing skills from the start until the end of the song.Weki Meki debuted last August, but the group makes our jaw drop with an incredible performance every time it performs.It fools us to presume that the group had been around for at least three years instead of seven months.Weki Meki's rapid progress as K-pop artists is certainly something for everyone to take note of.Check out Weki Meki's 'Lucky', 'La La La' stages above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)