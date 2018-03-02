[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun to Star in a New Romantic Drama

Korean actor Park Seo Jun has been confirmed to take the lead role in a new tvN's drama 'Why is Secretary Kim Like that? (literal title)'.On Febuary 28, tvN revealed that Park Seo Jun will play the male lead in the new romantic drama as 'Lee Young Jun'.'Why is Secretary Kim Like that?' is based on the popular webtoon of the same name that has over 4.5 million paid subscribers.The story revolves around the vice-president of a large firm 'Lee Young Jun' and his secretary 'Kim Mi So', who suddenly tells 'Lee Young Jun' that she is quitting her job after nine years of working together without a problem.In the drama, 'Lee Young Jun' is a good-looking and smart guy, but arrogant and unfriendly.At the moment, actress Park Min Young is in talks of playing the role of the secretary 'Kim Mi So'.The romance full of twists and turns between 'Lee Young Jun' and 'Kim Mi So' is definitely something to look forward to.As Park Seo Jun has established himself as the symbol of a romantic guy through his perfect romantic acting skills on various dramas in the past, fans are overly excited about his another romantic drama.'Why is Secretary Kim Like that?' is scheduled to air its first episode in May.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'rachel_mypark' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, 'contenty' Naver Post, 'page.kakao' Official Website)(SBS Star)