[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra's Unforgettable Night in Paris with GD, Sulli, and GAIN!

Actress/singer Koo Ha Ra boasted her relationship with various K-pop artists and their night out in Paris, France.On March 1, KBS variety show 'Happy Together 3' aired an episode in which Koo Ha Ra and actress Seo Woo were guests for the first part of the show.As Seo Woo briefly broached her stories in clubs, Koo Ha Ra released her stories with BIGBANG's G-DRAGON, actress Sulli, and singer GAIN.Koo Ha Ra said, "I don't like drinking, but I like the atmosphere of the place."She continued, "I met G-DRAGON in Paris, and it was just a coincidence."She added, "I was just on a trip with Sulli and GAIN, and G-DRAGON launched his own brand, so we stayed in Paris on the same week and freely hung out together."Koo Ha Ra commented with bright smiles, "We met after the times in Paris. We went to the amusement park with masks, but I guess it was too much. We caught the eyes of other people."Her accounts of the renowned K-pop artists garnered attention from the public since the group consisted of unanticipated members.At the end of her stories, Koo Ha Ra also noted that they stayed as a group and continuously hung out for months.(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn', 'jelly_jilli', 'koohara__' 'songain87' Instagram, KBS 'Happy Together 3')(SBS Star)