SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra's Unforgettable Night in Paris with GD, Sulli, and GAIN!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra's Unforgettable Night in Paris with GD, Sulli, and GAIN!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.03.02 13:28 조회 재생수67
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ras Unforgettable Night in Paris with GD, Sulli, and GAIN!
Actress/singer Koo Ha Ra boasted her relationship with various K-pop artists and their night out in Paris, France.

On March 1, KBS variety show 'Happy Together 3' aired an episode in which Koo Ha Ra and actress Seo Woo were guests for the first part of the show.

As Seo Woo briefly broached her stories in clubs, Koo Ha Ra released her stories with BIGBANG's G-DRAGON, actress Sulli, and singer GAIN.Koo Ha Ra, GD, Sulli, GAINKoo Ha Ra said, "I don't like drinking, but I like the atmosphere of the place."Koo Ha Ra, GD, Sulli, GAINShe continued, "I met G-DRAGON in Paris, and it was just a coincidence."

She added, "I was just on a trip with Sulli and GAIN, and G-DRAGON launched his own brand, so we stayed in Paris on the same week and freely hung out together."Koo Ha Ra, GD, Sulli, GAINKoo Ha Ra, GD, Sulli, GAINKoo Ha Ra commented with bright smiles, "We met after the times in Paris. We went to the amusement park with masks, but I guess it was too much. We caught the eyes of other people."Koo Ha Ra, GD, Sulli, GAINKoo Ha Ra, GD, Sulli, GAINHer accounts of the renowned K-pop artists garnered attention from the public since the group consisted of unanticipated members.

At the end of her stories, Koo Ha Ra also noted that they stayed as a group and continuously hung out for months.

(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn', 'jelly_jilli', 'koohara__' 'songain87' Instagram, KBS 'Happy Together 3')

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호