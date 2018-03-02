[SBS Star] KARA's Hur Young Ji in Love with GUCKKASTEN's Ha Hyunwoo!

K-pop girl group KARA's Hur Young Ji is in love with Ha Hyunwoo, the main singer and guitarist from the band GUCKKASTEN.On March 1, both agencies of the artists have confirmed that the two are in a relationship.They said, "We have an official announcement of the relationship between Hur Young Ji and Ha Hyunwoo. From constant meetings and communications, two of them started dating each other in recent days."The confirmation from both agencies marks the official dating of the two.After their relationship was publicized, the public found the traces of their relationship on the social media account of Hur Young Ji.There were seven photos with Ha Hyunwoo, and the public assumes that their relationship have started since the time they met from the tvN's variety program 'Shadow Singer' in 2017.Interestingly, actor Heo Jung Min also got spotlight from the announcement of the two since he was her partner for the tvN drama 'Another Miss Oh' in 2016.Since Heo Jung Min consistently mentioned Hur Young Ji even after the drama ended, his response towards the two's relationship was highlighted.On his social media account, Heo Jung Min posted a photo of drinks with hashtags saying, "I know, he is incomparably better than me!", "Congratulations on Hur Young Ji's love.", and "I am finally free.".He also commented, "Be happy. Please take care of my Young Ji. Apparently he is a year older than me, huh? Do you like him?".Heo Jung Min's naughty response towards Hur Young Ji's love suggests his close relationship with her and amazement towards the age gap of the couple.Hur Young Ji and Ha Hyunwoo have a 13-year-old age gap, yet their common interest in music reportedly built a bridge between them to get together.(Credit= 'INTERPARK entertainment' Official Website,' 'h2j' 'young_g_hur' Instagram, 'youngjihur' Facebook)(SBS Star)