[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Displays His Everlasting Good Looks
Korean actor Lee Dong Wook has finished shooting photos with a Taiwanese fashion magazine as the cover model.

On February 28, ELLE Taiwan announced that Lee Dong Wook will be featured as the cover model of its March issue.

According to the magazine, the concept of Lee Dong Wook's pictorial is 'A MORNING DATE'.

Lee Dong Wook
In the pre-released pictures and video, Lee Dong Wook cast aside his image as the cynical Grim Reaper from his recent drama tvN's 'Goblin', and turned himself into a romantic gentleman.

Lee Dong WookLee Dong Wook
After the huge success of his drama 'Goblin', Lee Dong Wook's popularity has been soaring all around Asia.

Since then, the actor has been engaging in his promotion in parts of Asia.

Lee Dong Wook
Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook has recently been confirmed a role in JTBC's new drama 'Life (working title)'.

He will be starring in 'Life' along with actor Jo Seung-woo, actresses Moon So Ri, and Won Jin-ah, and the drama is scheduled to air in July.

Lee Dong Wook
Go on 'A MORNING DATE' with Lee Dong Wook below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yooborn' 'elletaiwan' Instagram, 'c-jes' 'starship-ent' 'dokebi' Official Website, SBS funE, 'elle.tw' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
