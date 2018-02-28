[SBS Star] Celebrities Who Got Rejected By Their Own Fans?

During autograph sessions or other fan events, some celebrities shake hands, high-fives, or even gives a hug.
However, their fans sometimes fail to notice them, and miss the opportunity to get a fan service from their favorite stars.
As a result, celebrities are left embarrassed with their hands hovering in the air.
Here are some renowned celebrities who got rejected by their own fans.
1. Kim Soo Hyun (actor)
2. Lee Jong Suk (actor)
3. Ko Kyoung Pyo (actor)
4. JIN (BTS)
5. Yook Sungjae (BTOB)
6. Tiffany (Girls' Generation)
7. IU (singer)
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'keyeast' 'ygfamily' Official Website, Online Community)
(SBS Star)