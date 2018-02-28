SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: VAV Gets Spotlight on Stage of 'The Show'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: VAV Gets Spotlight on Stage of 'The Show'!

An uprising K-pop boy band VAV performed its title track 'Spotlight' on SBS MTV 'The Show' and mesmerized the audience.

On February 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', VAV had a performance of its title track 'Spotlight' for its third mini album 'SPOTLIGHT' released on January 29.

Consisted of two main title songs, VAV's third mini album 'SPOTLIGHT' exposes various images of a group.VAV'Spotlight', one of the main title tracks, emphasizes the modern elegance and chicness of the song through its sophisticated melody with a detailed baseline.

The buildup of elaborated storylines further advances the quality of the song.  

The group's distinctive dance also catches the eyes of the public.

Debuted in 2015 with the song 'Under The Moonlight', VAV has seven members and the popularity of the group is rapidly increasing.VAVThe music video of 'Spotlight' recorded 2.5 million hits of views on the day it was released, and the group's status as an artist is explodingly growing.

Watch VAV's 'Spotlight' from 'The Show'!
 

(Credit= SBS funE, SBS MTV The Show, 'A team Entertainment' Official Website)

(SBS Star)   
