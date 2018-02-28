SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Opened Up About Their Past Struggles
[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Opened Up About Their Past Struggles

작성 2018.02.28
K-pop boy group Wanna One's four members―Park Woo Jin, Yoon Ji Sung, Hwang Min Hyun and Ha Sung Woon shared their hardships in the past before debut.

On February 28, the four members of Wanna One attended '2018 MBN Y FORUM' held in Seoul, where they shared their life stories with Korean youths.
Wanna OneWhen asked about their hard times in the past, Park Woo Jin said, "I came down with shingles while I was attending the survival program('Produce 101 Season 2') as a contestant. It was so hard for me to continue the competition because it was so painful. I doubted a lot about what I should do during the program."

He continued, "But one day, I saw a fan's comment saying, 'I will always be by your side'. After reading it, I could not give up. I learned that there's a lot of people who support me and wait for me."
Wanna OneTo the same question, Hwang Min Hyun replied, "I was scouted on my way to middle school, became a trainee at a young age, and debuted as a singer. I was happy to get the chance to debut as a singer, but it was very difficult and tiring from time to time."

He said, "Then I thought, 'Let's start off from the very beginning' and decided to join 'Produce 101 Season 2' as a contestant. I am very grateful and happy that I decided to join the program and got the chance to promote as Wanna One."
Wanna OneYoon Ji Sung, who is the leader of Wanna One as well as the oldest member, said, "The biggest struggle of my life was 'waiting'. I made my debut relatively late. There's no such thing as 'too late' in our lives."
Wanna OneLastly, Ha Sung Woon shared, "I always tried not to be anxious and to keep peaceful state of mind at all times. I also tried to keep my smile and do my best in every occasion. The survival program was my very last adventure, and I am beyond thankful that I got the opportunity."

Meanwhile, Wanna One is expected to make its comeback on March 19 with its second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)'.

(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star    
