[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Releases a Debit Card of His Own Design
작성 2018.02.28 17:23
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Releases a Debit Card of His Own Design
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON has recently collaborated with a bank and released a debit card of his own design.

On February 27, Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) released a special debit card designed by G-DRAGON.

G-DRAGON
The design of the card is said to be inspired by 'ALL-ACCESS' concert tag, which is the best ticket at G-DRAGON's concerts.

It also features G-DRAGON's signature smiley face that the singer even has a tattoo of on his hand.

The bottom part is left blank so that the users can freely write their personal information.

G-DRAGON
This special debit card is limited to 100,000 cards, and it is first come, first served basis on the bank's mobile application.

Even though there is no annual fee for the card, there are a lot of benefits of possessing this card, including a discount on major music streaming sites, online shops, YG E-SHOP, coffee shops, and so on.

G-DRAGON
Upon the release on February 27 at 8:18AM KST, the time of G-DRAGON's birthday, fans have said they had to wait for a very long time in order to apply for the card on the mobile application as countless fans were trying to apply for it at the same time. 

Before the release, G-DRAGON posted pictures of the debit card with the background covered in paint on his social media account, letting everyone know that he designed the card without a doubt.

G-DRAGON
In the afternoon on the same day, G-DRAGON entered his military base to serve the mandatory duty.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'allaccess' Official Website, 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)  

(SBS Star)  
