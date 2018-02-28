SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yang Yoseop Wins with His Comeback Stage at 'The Show'!
작성 2018.02.28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yang Yoseop Wins with His Comeback Stage at The Show!
Yang Yoseop from K-pop boy band Highlight won first place at SBS MTV 'The Show'.

On February 27, 'The Show' nominated three candidates for the competitive race of the artist of the week.

For the candidates, Yang Yoseop, MOMOLAND, and Wiki Meki were elected, and Yang Yoseop took the crown.Yang YoseopHe was very impressed with the outcome and said, "I didn't expect that I would get the crown of the week. Thank you so much everyone."
 

He continued, "I sincerely thank my fans, the members of my group, and staffs at my agency. I will become a better person."Yang YoseopThis winning of the show was especially special for him since it was the day he had his comeback stage.

On this day, Yang Yoseop performed the title track 'Where I am gone' for his second solo mini album '白', released on February 19.

The song 'Where I am gone' magnifies his mature voice with maudlin lyrics and melody along the mid-tempo R&B beat.

With numb facial expressions, Yang Yoseop's drawing of a story in the aftermath of the breakup of lovers further highlights the agony of love.

His expressions and the sentimental melody of the song perfectly harmonize each other and generate the feelings of deep nostalgia between the separated lovers.

Check out his calm illustration of the agony of love through the performance at 'The Show'!
 

(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
