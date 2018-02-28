SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: CLC's 'BLACK DRESS' Enchants the Audience!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: CLC's 'BLACK DRESS' Enchants the Audience!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.28 17:27 조회 재생수12
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: CLCs BLACK DRESS Enchants the Audience!
An uprising K-pop girl group CLC had a comeback stage with its new title track 'BLACK DRESS' on SBS 'Inkigayo'.

On February 25, CLC had a special comeback stage by wearing black and yellow outfits that accentuate the highlight of its song.CLCThe title track 'BLACK DRESS', released on February 22, has a memorable hook that stuck in one's head forever.

With the lyrics that honestly draw the feelings of women when they try to fascinate their love interests, the song exposes charismatic aspect of women when they fall in love.CLCThe black dress, in this case, is used as a metaphor of women's attractive and active attitude toward their lovers.

The trendy, catchy beat of EDM and hip-pop spotlights the enthralling dance of the group.CLCCheck out CLC's enticing comeback stage at 'Inkigayo'!
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호