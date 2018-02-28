[SBS Star] VIDEO: CLC's 'BLACK DRESS' Enchants the Audience!



(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

An uprising K-pop girl group CLC had a comeback stage with its new title track 'BLACK DRESS' on SBS 'Inkigayo'.On February 25, CLC had a special comeback stage by wearing black and yellow outfits that accentuate the highlight of its song.The title track 'BLACK DRESS', released on February 22, has a memorable hook that stuck in one's head forever.With the lyrics that honestly draw the feelings of women when they try to fascinate their love interests, the song exposes charismatic aspect of women when they fall in love.The black dress, in this case, is used as a metaphor of women's attractive and active attitude toward their lovers.The trendy, catchy beat of EDM and hip-pop spotlights the enthralling dance of the group.Check out CLC's enticing comeback stage at 'Inkigayo'!(SBS Star)