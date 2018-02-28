SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Ye-jin Wants So Jisub to be Her Husband?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Ye-jin Wants So Jisub to be Her Husband?

작성 2018.02.28
Actress Son Ye-jin confessed that she would be happy to have So Jisub as her husband.

On February 27, SBS 'Han Bam' featured an episode in which Son Ye-jin and So Jisub had an interview for their upcoming film 'Be With You' that is released on March 14.

Son Ye-jin explained the reason why she wanted to be in the movie.Son Ye-jin and So JisubShe said, "It's been 10 years since I was in romance movies, and I wanted to be in those films so much."

She continued, "But I had this pressure, 'What if my next work does not get any responses from the public?'", and her struggle as an actress emerged from her mega-hit romance movies 'The Classic' (2003) and 'A Moment to Remember' (2004).

Son Ye-jin added, "I was looking for different ways to deliver the meaning of films, and I thought this movie was the one."

She also commented, "To be honest, I thought So Jisub would not take the role because he appears as a father."Son Ye-jin and So JisubSon Ye-jin continued, "But after I heard that So Jisub made his decision to be in the film, I was really glad. It's like the movie is in halfway to success."

So Jisub appears as a father in his work for the first time since his debut. He said, "I was really confused if It would look natural for me to be with a kid."Son Ye-jin and So JisubThe two casts also boasted their friendly relationship from incessant lauds and praises toward each other.

So Jisub, for instance, commented on Son Ye-jin's acting, "She is just fundamentally so good at acting. It transcends her beauty."Son Ye-jin and So JisubSon Ye-jin laughed and responded to So Jisub, "I felt so comfortable when he arrived for the filming. He told me to say anything that makes me feel uncomfortable. He was like my dad."

When So Jisub also humbly lowered himself about his appearance, Son Ye-jin facetiously responded to the polite evaluation of his looks by saying, "Stop bluffing. That's not true!"Son Ye-jin and So JisubSon Ye-jin and So JisubIn the end, Son Ye-jin was asked by the reporter about So Jisub as her husband.

She jokingly noted, "I don't think there would be any bad stuff if he were my husband."Son Ye-jin and So JisubSon Ye-jin and So JisubSo Jisub burst into laughter and commented, "Wow, I didn't expect you would ask us questions like that."

The film 'Be With You' is a remake of the best-selling Japanese novel 'Be With You' that was also made into a movie in Japan in 2004.

Son Ye-jin and So Jisub draw a love story of the two who reunites from the magical promise made in rain.
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)   
