[SBS Star] iKON Drops a Surprise Teaser for a New Single!

K-pop boy group iKON will be releasing a new music, a lot earlier than we expected!On February 28, iKON's management agency YG entertainment posted a teaser image on its social media account.According to the information given from the image, iKON's new single is set to be released on March 5―which is next week.Other than that, the image only shows two hands tightly holding a red string, garnering the fans' anticipation towards the new release.The new single will be the group's first release after its mega-hit 'LOVE SCENARIO' in January.'LOVE SCENARIO' is still topping major domestic music charts, as well as sweeping the first place on various music shows.(Credit= 'iKON' YouTube, 'ygent_official' Twitter)(SBS Star)