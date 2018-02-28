[SBS Star] SHINee Cherishes a Memory with JONGHYUN at Its Concert in Japan

K-pop boy band SHINee successfully held its concert in Japan.SHINee's Japan Tour 'SHINee WORLD THE BEST 2018~FROM NOW ON~' took place on February 17,18, 26, and 27 in Osaka and Tokyo.Since the concert was consisted of the most renowned songs and performances of the group, SHINee recorded to have around 180 thousand number of the audience during the four days of performances.For the concert, SHINee performed its representative songs such as 'Juliette', 'Everybody', 'To Your Heart', 'Downtown Baby', and many more, showing the group's astonishing singing skills and imposing performances.The traces of the beloved member JONGHYUN were also seen from the stage.SHINee performed its new songs 'From Now On' and 'Every Time', recorded by all five members of the group, and the videos with JONGHYUN in the frame were also released.JONGHYUN's beautiful voice could be clearly heard from the song 'Love', 'Diamond Sky', and so on.SHINee mentioned, "It was such a short time to prepare the concert. But we tried our best to show you guys the greatest performances."The members highlighted JONGHYUN's participation in the performances. They said, "Please enjoy listening to the voice of all five members."With this comment, the screen featured a video and message of JONGHYUN, and the members burst into tears.What's also remarkable is the visit of Taeyeon and Yoona from Girls' Generation.On the social media account of SM Entertainment, two photos of Taeyeon and Yoona with the members of SHINee were uploaded.In the released photos, ONEW, MINHO, KEY, TAEMIN, Taeyeon, and Yoona were standing in a row with bright smiles, showing their close relationship emerged from the same agency.SHINee's concert in Japan from February 17 to 27 marked SHINee's first official comeback as a group after the tragic loss of JONGHYUN.Although the members had various struggles from the absence of JONGHYUN, they decided to continue the group with four members for their fans' love and support.(Credit= SBS funE, 'smtown' Instagram)(SBS Star)