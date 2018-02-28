[SBS Star] VIDEO: G-DRAGON Just Before Heading to His Military Base!

The moment of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON heading to his military base was captured.On February 27, SBS 'Han Bam' aired an episode showing G-DRAGON's very last moment with fans before heading to his military base to serve the mandatory duty.On this day, G-DRAGON was seen wearing everything in black and covering up his face with a mask.Although his agency previously announced that he would enlist without any official farewell event with fans in order to avoid an excessive number of fans cluttering, many fans still gathered around the military base to say goodbye.Before entering the military base, G-DRAGON said his goodbye to his fans who came to see him.Earlier on February 25, G-DRAGON attended the opening ceremony of YG REPUBLIQUE―the company's new food & entertainment facility in Jeju Island with Yang Hyun Suk, the head of G-DRAGON's management agency YG Entertainment.During the ceremony, G-DRAGON appeared to look calm and happy, and was even seen fooling around, hardly looking like a person who was about to enlist in two days.At the event, he commented, "I'm about to enlist in the army, and I feel honored to be coming to this meaningful event before my enlistment."G-DRAGON is expected to be discharged from the military in November 2019.Since a fellow member T.O.P is serving his alternative military service as a public service worker, and TAEYANG, another member of BIGBANG also looks forward to joining the army on March 12, it is expected that BIGBANG's return as five members will take a while.Watch the moment of BIGBANG's leader entering his military base after saying goodbye to his fans.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)