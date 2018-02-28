[SBS Star] A BIGBANG Fanboy Coincidentally Enlists Together with G-DRAGON

A story of a male fan of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, who coincidentally joins the same military base with G-DRAGON, went viral online.On February 27, a post written by a male fan quickly went trending on one of the biggest fan communities of BIGBANG.The fan, who allegedly enlisted in the military on the same day of G-DRAGON's, revealed that he actually joins the exact same training base with G-DRAGON.He wrote, "I was a fan since I was in elementary school. I'm an official fan club member, and I've been to every single concert since I turned 20 in 2017. I took a picture of concert tickets as a proof. I enlist in the military with the 'LAST DANCE' concert as my last..."The fan continued, "When I first got the notification message from MMA(Military Manpower Administration), I was devastated. Then I read news articles that G-DRAGON is enlisting in the 'White Skull' division, and I was like 'Wow, he's finally enlisting'."Then the fan delivered a surprise news of his, "It was the night before my enlistment, so I couldn't sleep well. I was just looking around online, and found out that 3rd Infantry Division, which I belong to, is actually called 'White Skull' division!".He wrapped up the post by saying that it is a relief to enlist in the military at the exact time as BIGBANG's hiatus.Fans commented, "What a lucky fan!", "Hope you and G-DRAGON to stay safe and healthy!", "We'll wait for your stories with G-DRAGON."Meanwhile, G-DRAGON joined the recruit training base located in Gangwon-do on February 27, and he is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in November 2019.(Credit= Online Community, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)(SBS Star)