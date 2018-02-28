SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] A BIGBANG Fanboy Coincidentally Enlists Together with G-DRAGON
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] A BIGBANG Fanboy Coincidentally Enlists Together with G-DRAGON

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.28 11:15 수정 2018.02.28 13:47 조회 재생수379
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] A BIGBANG Fanboy Coincidentally Enlists Together with G-DRAGON
A story of a male fan of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, who coincidentally joins the same military base with G-DRAGON, went viral online.

On February 27, a post written by a male fan quickly went trending on one of the biggest fan communities of BIGBANG.

The fan, who allegedly enlisted in the military on the same day of G-DRAGON's, revealed that he actually joins the exact same training base with G-DRAGON.
BIGBANG FanHe wrote, "I was a fan since I was in elementary school. I'm an official fan club member, and I've been to every single concert since I turned 20 in 2017. I took a picture of concert tickets as a proof. I enlist in the military with the 'LAST DANCE' concert as my last..."
BIGBANG FanThe fan continued, "When I first got the notification message from MMA(Military Manpower Administration), I was devastated. Then I read news articles that G-DRAGON is enlisting in the 'White Skull' division, and I was like 'Wow, he's finally enlisting'."

Then the fan delivered a surprise news of his, "It was the night before my enlistment, so I couldn't sleep well. I was just looking around online, and found out that 3rd Infantry Division, which I belong to, is actually called 'White Skull' division!".

He wrapped up the post by saying that it is a relief to enlist in the military at the exact time as BIGBANG's hiatus.
BIGBANG FanFans commented, "What a lucky fan!", "Hope you and G-DRAGON to stay safe and healthy!", "We'll wait for your stories with G-DRAGON."

Meanwhile, G-DRAGON joined the recruit training base located in Gangwon-do on February 27, and he is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in November 2019.

▶ [SBS Star] Farewell G-DRAGON, See you in 2019!

(Credit= Online Community, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호