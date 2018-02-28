SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Let's Get Crazy with Weki Meki!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Let's Get Crazy with Weki Meki!

2018.02.28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lets Get Crazy with Weki Meki!
K-pop girl group Weki Meki has dropped its second mini album 'Lucky' on February 21.

On February 25 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Weki Meki performed to 'La La La', the title track of the group's latest mini album.

The title track 'La La La' is a hip-hop influenced song with a trendy beat, and the lyrics illustrate a young individual confidently asking another to go on a date.

Weki Meki, as a group full of teen-crush charms, perfectly expressed the lyrics with confident facial expressions and unique dance moves.

In prior to releasing its new mini album, Weki Meki held a showcase in the afternoon of February 21.

At the showcase, one of the members Choi Yoo Jung noted, "The dance for 'La La La' is so intense that I sweated every time I practiced the dance."

Anyone will be able to agree on Choi Yoo Jung's claim after watching Weki Meki's powerful dance on this episode of 'Inkigayo'.

Check out Weki Meki's energetic performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)     
