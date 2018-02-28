[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yang Yoseop Cries Out, "Please Remember Me"

Yang Yoseop from K-pop boy band Highlight is back with a sorrowful, sentimental song.On February 25, SBS 'Inkigayo' aired an episode in which Yang Yoseop performed 'Where I am gone', the title track of his second solo mini album '白' released on February 19.His existence on stage sparkled more than any other times since it has been around five years after he released an album as a solo artist.The song 'Where I am gone' ingrains his mature voice into the doleful, maudlin lyrics and melody along the mid-tempo R&B beat.His drawing of the story between the separated lovers with numb facial expressions further accentuates the agony of love in the aftermath of breakup.Check out his mawkish performance that evokes the feelings of nostalgia from the end of sincere, genuine love!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)