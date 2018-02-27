SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Sends a Coffee Truck to Park Ki-woong!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Sends a Coffee Truck to Park Ki-woong!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.27 17:03 조회 재생수250
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Sends a Coffee Truck to Park Ki-woong!
Korean actor Park Hae Jin sent a coffee truck alongside baskets full of flowers and fruits to actor Park Ki-woong's drama set.

On February 25, Park Ki-woong posted pictures of Park Hae Jin's thoughtful gifts on his social media account.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, "I know a lot about this guy, and he is so sweet. Thank you, Park Hae Jin!"

In one of the photos, Park Ki-woong is surrounded by gifts from Park Hae Jin including a full-sized panel that says, "To the cast and production crew of 'Return (Park Ki-woong's current drama)', please enjoy the food! From Park Hae Jin."

Park Hae Jin
There is also a photo of a coffee truck with a sign written above that says, "In Ho, don't get injured during the shooting of the drama! I'm always supporting you! From Yoo Jung."

Park Hae Jin
The two recently finished shooting for the new movie 'Cheese in the Trap' together where Park Hae Jin plays the role of 'Yoo Jung' and Park Ki-woong as 'In Ho'.

According to Park Hae Jin's management agency Mountain Movement, Park Hae Jin sent a gift to Park Ki-woong as it was his birthday on February 13.

Park Hae Jin wanted to meet up with Park Ki-woong on the actual day of his birthday, but they were not able to see each other due to their hectic work schedule.

Therefore, Park Hae Jin decided to send him some gifts to his drama set.

Park Hae Jin
The movie 'Cheese in the Trap' with the two actors is based on the story of its original webtoon series that draws the account of the mesmerizing yet enigmatic guy 'Yoo Jung' and an ordinary, but charming female college student 'Hong Seol'.

'Cheese in the Trap' is set to be released in theaters on March 14.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Little Big Pictures, 'oopkwoo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호