[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Sends a Coffee Truck to Park Ki-woong!

Korean actor Park Hae Jin sent a coffee truck alongside baskets full of flowers and fruits to actor Park Ki-woong's drama set.On February 25, Park Ki-woong posted pictures of Park Hae Jin's thoughtful gifts on his social media account.Along with the pictures, he wrote, "I know a lot about this guy, and he is so sweet. Thank you, Park Hae Jin!"In one of the photos, Park Ki-woong is surrounded by gifts from Park Hae Jin including a full-sized panel that says, "To the cast and production crew of 'Return (Park Ki-woong's current drama)', please enjoy the food! From Park Hae Jin."There is also a photo of a coffee truck with a sign written above that says, "In Ho, don't get injured during the shooting of the drama! I'm always supporting you! From Yoo Jung."The two recently finished shooting for the new movie 'Cheese in the Trap' together where Park Hae Jin plays the role of 'Yoo Jung' and Park Ki-woong as 'In Ho'.According to Park Hae Jin's management agency Mountain Movement, Park Hae Jin sent a gift to Park Ki-woong as it was his birthday on February 13.Park Hae Jin wanted to meet up with Park Ki-woong on the actual day of his birthday, but they were not able to see each other due to their hectic work schedule.Therefore, Park Hae Jin decided to send him some gifts to his drama set.The movie 'Cheese in the Trap' with the two actors is based on the story of its original webtoon series that draws the account of the mesmerizing yet enigmatic guy 'Yoo Jung' and an ordinary, but charming female college student 'Hong Seol'.'Cheese in the Trap' is set to be released in theaters on March 14.(Lee Narin, Credit= Little Big Pictures, 'oopkwoo' Instagram)(SBS Star)