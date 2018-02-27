SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WATCH: EXO KAI's Practice Video for the Olympics Closing Ceremony!
[SBS Star] WATCH: EXO KAI's Practice Video for the Olympics Closing Ceremony!

작성 2018.02.27
K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI's dance practice video for '2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games' closing ceremony has been released.

On February 26, SM Entertainment's performance director Shim Jae-won(a.k.a. BeatBurger) uploaded a video of KAI practicing his solo stage for the big event.
 

In the video, KAI showed off his outstanding, delicately-refined dance moves with the sound of Kkwaenggwari, a traditional musical instrument of Korea.

Along with the video, director Shim shared how much consideration was put in for the special stage, and how they brainstormed to combine modern aspects with Korea's traditional elements.EXOEXOHe also revealed that the video was actually taken from the second day of practice, and that he decided to upload the video after talking with KAI himself.
EXOEXOOn the last day of the Winter Olympics, EXO successfully delivered the beauty of K-pop by performing to its hit songs 'Growl' and 'Power', along with KAI's solo performance.

Watch KAI's breathtaking dance practice video above.

(Credit= SBS, 'EXOloveAERIS' YouTube, 'beatburgerjae' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
