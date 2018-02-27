SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU's Spontaneous Performance at Her Dancer's Wedding!
[SBS Star] IU's Spontaneous Performance at Her Dancer's Wedding!

작성 2018.02.27
The female singer-songwriter/actress IU appeared at the wedding of her backup dancer and spontaneously performed her songs to celebrate the joyful moment of the couple.

On February 24, the wedding of IU's backup dancer was held at a hotel in Seoul.

After the wedding was held, a video of IU performing her song at the wedding was uploaded on the social media account of the wedding's participant.

From the released video, IU attended the wedding ceremony of her backup dancer in previous days and performed her songs 'Good Day' and 'Meaning of you'.IUAlthough the setting was not prepared beforehand, IU did not get frustrated at all. She soon started singing her songs without any background music.IUHer soft, sweet, and lovely voice resonated the hall and filled the place with the best musical bliss.

After IU finished her performance, the dancer bowed down to her and expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation of her impromptu performance, and the participants of the event burst into laughter.IUIU's singing of her song 'Meaning of you' for the bride also showed her brilliant musical talents.

Among her fans, IU is known as the icon of the loyal girl.IUDuring the times when she was really busy with her schedules, IU visited the concert of BIGBANG's G-DRAGON and the ones of various artists as a special guest.

Her visits to the concerts of several artists often amused the audiences at the place.

(Credit= 'long_vely' Instagram, 'iu.loen' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
