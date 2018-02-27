[SBS Star] BTS V's Considerate Response to the Reporter!

K-pop boy band BTS' member V showed his humble, considerate, and gentle response to the reporter with hand gestures during the ceremony.On February 25, several online communities released various videos of BTS attending the '2017 American Music Awards' last year.One of those released videos showed BTS with the reporter during the ceremony.As the music was turned on, BTS and the reporter had fun and danced along the music.When the reporter was in excitement and tried to hug V, his response was very calm and gentle.Although it is very rare for reporters to have hugs with artists during the official events in Korean culture, V did not express any frustrations. Instead, he gently responded to the reporter.What is really remarkable from his action is that since he was aware of the reporter wearing a dress with open-back, V pretended that he was putting his hands on her back and expressed his appreciation of her friendly behavior.It is expected that V did such behavior for the reporter and his fans who were paying attention to him at the moment.By looking at the video, his fans responded, "He is so cute!", "Thank you for doing that. I was nervous if he were going to really hug her.", and many more.On the day in the released video, BTS performed its song 'DNA' from the album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her' for the awards and mesmerized its international fans with the song in Korean.(Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook, 'TheChainsmokers' Twitter)(SBS Star)