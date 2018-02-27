SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young's Sweetest Love Story Unveils
[SBS Star] Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young's Sweetest Love Story Unveils

작성 2018.02.27
Korean actor Ji Sung and his wife actress Lee Bo Young's full love story has been unveiled.

As Lee Bo Young currently appears on tvN's drama 'Mother' as the female lead, and Ji Sung was confirmed to be starring in a new drama 'The Wife Who I Know (literal translation)' on the same television station, the couple's love story has naturally become an attractive subject of conversation.

The two tied the knot in September 2013 after dating for about seven years, and they have a 2-year-old daughter.

Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung
They first met on the set of SBS' drama 'The Last Dance With Me (literal translation)' in 2004, but soon after that, Ji Sung enlisted in the military to serve the mandatory duty.

Since they were not together nor that close at the time of Ji Sung's enlistment, Lee Bo Young did not think that they will meet again in the near future.

However, Ji Sung's phone calls pulled them closer to each other, and they eventually began dating.

Lee Bo Young explained, "A while after Ji Sung enlisted in the army, he called and asked to meet up when he had a day off. I went out to see him, as I thought he didn't have any friends to hang out with. We drank a lot then."

Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung
Previously on SBS' variety show 'Healing Camp', Lee Bo Young said, "Ji Sung is not my type, actually. He has a kind heart, but his appearance is not my type at all. I hesitated a lot when he asked me out, because I was still trying to build and stabilize my acting career, and I didn't want to be involved in a dating scandal with a celebrity."

She continued, "But he told me that he was even willing to completely quit acting just for me, and those words kind of changed my mind."

Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung
At '2017 SBS Drama Awards', Ji Sung won the Grand Prize, and Lee Bo Young was awarded the Female Top Excellence in Acting award.

After Ji Sung gave an acceptance speech, he hugged and kissed Lee Bo Young on the cheek.

Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung
Even after years of being together, they are still maintaining a happy life as if they are the one and only companion to each other.

Meanwhile, Ji Sung has renewed the contract with his management agency, Namoo Actors on February 22.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'justin_jisung' Instagram, SBS 'Healing Camp') 

(SBS Star)  
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호