[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI's Strikingly Pricey Menu at His Club!
[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI's Strikingly Pricey Menu at His Club!

K-pop boy band BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI reportedly launched a fancy club in Korea, and the menu from the place grabs attention from the public.

On February 23, SEUNGRI opened a club named 'Burning Sun' located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and many party-goers paid attention to the grand opening ceremony of the place.SEUNGRIOn top of incessant attention towards the opening of the club, the menu of 'Burning Sun' and its cost catch the eyes of the public.

From the recently released VVIP premium set menu, the most expensive one called as the 'Set Menu of Mansour', costs 100 million won (approximately 100 thousand dollars).

Besides this highly-priced menu, the A,B,C versions of the 'Continent Menu' costs 50 million won (approximately 50 thousand dollars) each, and the 'Menu of Heaven' is priced 10 million won (approximately 10 thousand dollars).SEUNGRISince 'Burning Sun' is run by the worldwide K-pop celebrity SEUNGRI, the club serves pricey menus just like his another luxurious bar 'Monkey Museum'.

SEUNGRI has shown deep interests in various businesses from a long time ago, and he has been actively widened his fields by strongly promoting his own places on his social media account.SEUNGRIIn recent days, he has successfully built his own food businesses such as the Japanese ramen stores and bars.SEUNGRI(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook, 'seungriseyo' Instagram, 'Burning Sun' Official Website)

(SBS Star)   
