[SBS Star] Farewell G-DRAGON, See you in 2019!

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON enlisted in the military, today.On February 27 around 1:50PM KST, G-DRAGON entered his military training base as an active-duty training soldier.He will receive 5-week basic military training in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do before proceeding his mandatory military service.As previously reported, G-DRAGON did not hold any media event today, in order to avoid causing a chaotic situation at the training base.However, hundreds of fans have gathered in front of the base to bid their final farewell to G-DRAGON.On the same day, YG Entertainment's CEO/head producer Yang Hyun Suk shared photos of G-DRAGON on his social media account.YG's producer Choice37 also shared a photo of G-DRAGON with a shorter hair cut and wrote, "Gonna miss you bro. See you soon."G-DRAGON is expected to be discharged from the army in November 2019.(Credit= 'fromyg' 'choice37' Instagram)(SBS Star)