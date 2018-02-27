[SBS Star] EXO KAI Returns as an Actor on a New Drama!

K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI has been confirmed a role in a new drama.On February 26, it was reported that KAI will appear on KBS2's upcoming drama 'The Miracle of Us Meeting Each Other (literal translation)'.KAI will be joining the cast alongside actors Kim Myung-min, Go Chang Suk and actresses Kim Hyun Joo, and Ra Mi Ran.'The Miracle of Us Meeting Each Other' is about an ordinary man suddenly finding himself living the life of another man who he does not share anything in common with except his name and age.KAI will be taking on the role of Ato, who makes a serious mistake on the lives of the main characters and attempts to set things right again.In the drama, Ato has a flawless appearance, making KAI the perfect fit for the role with his naturally-glowing beauty.KAI has previously shown his great acting skills through KBS1's drama 'Andante' last year, and a Japanese drama 'Spring Has Come' in the beginning of this year as the male lead.'The Miracle of Us Meeting Each Other' is scheduled to air after the end of 'Radio Romance'.Meanwhile, KAI's group EXO has performed at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics on February 25, and even received an honorary opportunity to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in, First Lady Kim Jung-sook, and Ivanka Trump―a senior adviser and the daughter of Donald Trump, the President of the United States.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)(SBS Star)