[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeong Sewoon Gently Whispers, 'BABY IT'S U'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeong Sewoon Gently Whispers, 'BABY IT'S U'!

작성 2018.02.27 13:28
K-pop singer-songwriter Jeong Sewoon exposed his irresistible charms with the song 'BABY IT'S U' on the stage of SBS 'Inkigayo'.

Released on January 24, the title track 'BABY IT'S U' for his part 2 mini album 'AFTER' is a catchy, rhythmical song.

Although the song begins with a calm, acoustic ballad, it changes to a trendy beat and reaches an apex with cheerful lyrics.

The song also marks Jeong Sewoon's close relationship with an uprising rapper Kiggen, who have worked with him in the past for his part 1 mini album.

Kiggen participated as a producer of the album and dragged out the best quality of the song with Jeong Sewoon's improved dances and powerful singing.

If you haven't checked out Jeong Sewoon's enthralling performance yet, here he calls your name with big smiles on SBS 'Inkigayo'!
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)     
