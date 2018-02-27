SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun Moo Fall in Love!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun Moo Fall in Love!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.27 11:06 조회 재생수343
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun Moo Fall in Love!
Fashion model Han Hye Jin and MC Jun Hyun Moo admitted that they are in a relationship.

On February 27, a source from the entertainment industry reported that Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun Moo are dating since January 2018.Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun MooFrom the released paparazzi photos, it is noted that the two were off to a trip to Hong Kong last month and developed their relationship.

Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun Moo are in the MBC variety show 'I Live Alone', and they have appeared as the two with ambiguous boundaries since March 2017 with the episode in which the two go to climb the mountain and rely on each other.

In recent days, however, the program highlighted the loveline of the casts, and the one of Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun Moo has been strongly accentuated.Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun MooHan Hye Jin and Jun Hyun MooJun Hyun Moo, for instance, mentioned, "I will marry her right away if we were in a relationship for real.", "I was really excited to take the unique pictorials with her as a 'couple'. It was a good experience.", "I hugged her as if her waist would just twist.", and many more.Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun MooHan Hye Jin and Jun Hyun MooMoreover, the two have been elected as the hosts for the SBS' pilot show 'Romance Package' and boasted their amazing chemistry by naturally leading the show with their know-hows for love interests and relationships.

Despite the fact that the two casts have consistently resisted the rumors of their questionable, unclear 'loveline' relationships, it is confirmed that the two date for real.Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun MooFor the times they hang out, Jun Hyun Moo was very active and considerate of his lover.

As soon as he finished intense schedules and activities as the host of various programs, Jun Hyun Moo drove his own car and went out to see Han Hye Jin at least 4 times a week.

With his fancy, luxurious car, he either waited for Han Hye Jin in front of her house, or headed straight to restaurants to get her the greatest suppers.

After their lovely hangouts, they cautiously headed to Han Hye Jin's house and spent their private time.

(Credit= SBS funE, MBC 'I Live Alone' 'ESteem' 'SM C&C' Official Website, 'wooju1025' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호