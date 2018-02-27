[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun Moo Fall in Love!

Fashion model Han Hye Jin and MC Jun Hyun Moo admitted that they are in a relationship.On February 27, a source from the entertainment industry reported that Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun Moo are dating since January 2018.From the released paparazzi photos, it is noted that the two were off to a trip to Hong Kong last month and developed their relationship.Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun Moo are in the MBC variety show 'I Live Alone', and they have appeared as the two with ambiguous boundaries since March 2017 with the episode in which the two go to climb the mountain and rely on each other.In recent days, however, the program highlighted the loveline of the casts, and the one of Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun Moo has been strongly accentuated.Jun Hyun Moo, for instance, mentioned, "I will marry her right away if we were in a relationship for real.", "I was really excited to take the unique pictorials with her as a 'couple'. It was a good experience.", "I hugged her as if her waist would just twist.", and many more.Moreover, the two have been elected as the hosts for the SBS' pilot show 'Romance Package' and boasted their amazing chemistry by naturally leading the show with their know-hows for love interests and relationships.Despite the fact that the two casts have consistently resisted the rumors of their questionable, unclear 'loveline' relationships, it is confirmed that the two date for real.For the times they hang out, Jun Hyun Moo was very active and considerate of his lover.As soon as he finished intense schedules and activities as the host of various programs, Jun Hyun Moo drove his own car and went out to see Han Hye Jin at least 4 times a week.With his fancy, luxurious car, he either waited for Han Hye Jin in front of her house, or headed straight to restaurants to get her the greatest suppers.After their lovely hangouts, they cautiously headed to Han Hye Jin's house and spent their private time.(Credit= SBS funE, MBC 'I Live Alone' 'ESteem' 'SM C&C' Official Website, 'wooju1025' Instagram)(SBS Star)