[SBS Star] What is Wanna One Doing in Jeju Island?

K-pop boy group Wanna One has been spotted eating Korean barbecue at a restaurant in Jeju Island.On February 25, one fan posted pictures of Wanna One at a Korean barbecue place in Jeju Island, and stated that they had barbecued black pork―the specialty of Jeju Island.In the pictures, Wanna One stands near the exit of the restaurant looking happy after the meal.There was also a picture of Yoon Ji Sung's autograph with a message below that said, "It was so tasty! Super great!"The fan who posted the pictures said the 11 members had 23 portions of barbecued black pork.Recently, Wanna One went on a plane to Jeju Island to shoot a commercial.It is assumed that Wanna One agreed on having barbecued black pork as a special meal after its shooting.The members of Wanna One previously has shown their love for Korean barbecue on Mnet's special program 'COMEBACK WANNAONE [Nothing Without You]' last year.On the episode, Wanna One was seen eating meat without stopping, and Kim Jae Hwan even told Bae Jin Young to unfasten his belt as he was eating so much.A while cooking the meat, Kim Jae Hwan gave a lecture to the members on how the meat should be cooked as well.Meanwhile, Wanna One recently dropped the first teaser video for its comeback on March 19.(Lee Narin, Credit= Mnet 'COMEBACK WANNAONE [Nothing Without You]', 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)