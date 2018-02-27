[SBS Star] SM Producer Dissed BTS and Its 'MIC Drop' Collaboration with Steve Aoki?

Paul Thompson, a music producer who currently resides in Korea and works with SM Entertainment's artists recently has gone under fire in the K-pop scene.On February 24, the producer held a live session via his personal social media account where he interacted with many people who are into K-pop.During the live session, Paul Thompson allegedly dissed BTS and Steve Aoki's 'MIC Drop' remix by calling it "a trash".It was also revealed that the producer belittled BTS' fandom by saying, "I can't deal with little kids. Like 12-year-olds telling me how the music industry works. That's hilarious to me."After a fan delivered the matter to Steve Aoki, he shared his thoughts in response.The DJ wrote, "What one calls trash others will find the Gold. Stay with what makes you happy and it doesn't matter what they think."BTS and Steve Aoki's collaboration track 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) (Feat. Desiigner)' recently became certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), marking BTS as the first K-pop group to be certified Gold.Later through a direct message with a fan, Paul Thompson delivered his words of apology, "I was just having some fun and joking around and some people got really sensitive but I should have been more careful."What do you think about the issue?(Credit= 'marz_music' Instagram, 'steveaoki' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)